What 2 Billion User Journeys Tell Us About Personalization [Infographic]

Marketing personalization company Qubit published a report analyzing more than two billion user journeys and 120 million purchases to determine the business impact that e-commerce brands can expect from specific personalization techniques.
That's a ton of data. What were the findings?
• 73% of online consumers spend most of their money on just one to five websites.
• 81% of respondents are open to switching loyalty to sites that provide more personalized experiences.
• E-commerce businesses can add up to 6% revenue per visitor by optimizing and personalizing the shopping experience.
To see other highlights, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to view a larger version.
