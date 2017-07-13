What 2 Billion User Journeys Tell Us About Personalization [Infographic]

Marketing personalization company Qubit published a report analyzing more than two billion user journeys and 120 million purchases to determine the business impact that e-commerce brands can expect from specific personalization techniques.

That's a ton of data. What were the findings?

• 73% of online consumers spend most of their money on just one to five websites.

• 81% of respondents are open to switching loyalty to sites that provide more personalized experiences.

• E-commerce businesses can add up to 6% revenue per visitor by optimizing and personalizing the shopping experience.





To see other highlights, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to view a larger version.