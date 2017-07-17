The Indispensable Welcome Email [Infographic]

"Subscribers who receive welcome emails show 33% more engagement with the brand," states an infographic published by InboxArmy.

If that reason isn't compelling enough for you to send welcome emails, then consider that welcome emails have up to three times the transactions rates of regular promotional emails, according to the infographic.

Now that you're convinced this an important communication your brand should be sending, check out the full graphic, which shares cadence templates for a welcome series both for a B2B media website and for a retailer.

It also includes six tips for creating your welcome emails, such as how to familiarize subscribers with your brand and how to integrate with other channels.

To see the full infographic, click on the image below. Or check out the animated and interactive version.



