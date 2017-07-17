Limited Time Offer: Save 25% on PRO with code JULYPRO »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Indispensable Welcome Email [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,423 views
Email
Top

"Subscribers who receive welcome emails show 33% more engagement with the brand," states an infographic published by InboxArmy.

If that reason isn't compelling enough for you to send welcome emails, then consider that welcome emails have up to three times the transactions rates of regular promotional emails, according to the infographic.

Now that you're convinced this an important communication your brand should be sending, check out the full graphic, which shares cadence templates for a welcome series both for a B2B media website and for a retailer.

It also includes six tips for creating your welcome emails, such as how to familiarize subscribers with your brand and how to integrate with other channels.

To see the full infographic, click on the image below. Or check out the animated and interactive version.



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Brand ManagementContentCustomer CommunicationsCustomer ExperienceEmailEmail CampaignsEmail Marketing

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!