Limited Time Offer: Save 25% on PRO with code JULYPRO »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Marketers' Top 5 Challenges and How to Overcome Them [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,291 views
Email
Top

Newsflash: marketers feel overwhelmed. According to a study by Emma, only 12% of marketers say they always meet work expectations.

The email marketing company also learned the following about marketers:

• A whopping 64% don't have enough the  time or personnel to do the kind of marketing they would like.

• They suffer from conflicting priorities, with nearly 50% reporting they feel more pressure to meet internal (organizational) goals than audience expectations.

• Nearly 40% say they wish they could do more targeted marketing.


For highlights from the report and tips on how to overcome marketers' challenges, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to view a larger version.


Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Career ManagementManagementMarketing ChallengesMarketing SmarterPersonalizationTargeting

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!