How to Get a Grip on Your Inbox [Infographic]

When marketers sleep at night, they dream about email click rates in the double digits, social media campaigns with organic reposts by celebrities, and, maybe, just finally reaching Inbox Zero.

That last dream may not be so elusive, and an infographic by NetCredit can help you get there.

Though we can all appreciate that email adds a huge convenience to our lives, 83% of employees actually become more stressed when using email, the infographic claims.

So what's a busy marketer to do? The infographic gives tips on filtering, adding productivity apps, and creating templates that can help you manage that out-of-control inbox.

To get started, check out the infographic:



