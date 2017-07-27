Limited Time Offer: Save 25% on PRO with code JULYPRO »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

How to Get a Grip on Your Inbox [Infographic]

by   |    |  604 views
Email
Top

When marketers sleep at night, they dream about email click rates in the double digits, social media campaigns with organic reposts by celebrities, and, maybe, just finally reaching Inbox Zero.

That last dream may not be so elusive, and an infographic by NetCredit can help you get there.

Though we can all appreciate that email adds a huge convenience to our lives, 83% of employees actually become more stressed when using email, the infographic claims.

So what's a busy marketer to do? The infographic gives tips on filtering, adding productivity apps, and creating templates that can help you manage that out-of-control inbox.

To get started, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Career ManagementManagementTime Management

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!