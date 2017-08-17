My Cart (0)
Five Direct Mail Myths About Millennials [Infographic]

Millennials are glued to their phones and other digital devices, right?

Not so, says an infographic by US Presort. The direct marketing company reviewed data about how Millennials engage with digital versus offline marketing campaigns and found that this generation is responsive to direct mail.

For instance, 84% of Millennials look through their mail on a regular basis, the infographic says, and Millennials are more likely than other generations to share what they see in the mail with other people.

The infographic also gives tips on how marketers can create a direct mail campaign to engage Millennials, including integrating digital elements, making your mail stand out, and creating a feel-good piece.

To see more Millennial direct marketing myths debunked, check out the full infographic: 




Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

