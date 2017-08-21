My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Is a Loyalty Rewards Program Right for Your Brand? [Infographic]

by   |    |  510 views
Email
Top

New customer acquisition is, necessarily, an important way to grow business, and tracking those acquisition costs is key to determining the success of your marketing efforts.

Once you get those customers in, keeping them is just as important, however; those repeat customers can have a big impact on your bottom line.

One way to retain customers is through a loyalty program, as explored in an infographic by loyalty and referral marketing company Zinrelo.

To say that loyal customers buy more is an obvious statement, but quantifying that amount can help marketers understand why this group is so important. After one purchase, a customer has a 27% chance of purchasing again, the infographic states. But after a third purchase, a customer has a 54% chance of returning. Those types of buyers also spend more with each purchase, and they are much more likely to make referrals to friends.

The big question then becomes, How does a brand turn shoppers into loyal customers? The infographic offers some tips on how a 360-degree loyalty rewards program can help.


For the full scoop on the benefits of a loyalty program, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Customer EvangelistsCustomer LoyaltyCustomer RelationshipsCustomer RetentionMarketing StrategyReferrals

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!