Print: A Tangible Way to Invigorate Your Marketing Strategy [Infographic]

With so much focus today on digital marketing, how can print fit into your campaigns? And is the medium even relevant anymore? Yes, it is, according to an infographic by Vistaprint Corporate that explains print's role in today's digitally focused world.

The infographic looks at the psychology behind why consumers still respond to print, the comparative response rates between print and digital, and more. Among the key statistics the infographic cites are these:

• A whopping 92% of 18-23-year-olds find it easier to read printed content than digital.

• The response rate to direct-mail marketing was 37% higher than for email, a recent report found.

• Consumers trust print ads 34% more than search engine ads for making purchasing decisions.





To put print to work for you, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to view a larger version.