Print: A Tangible Way to Invigorate Your Marketing Strategy [Infographic]

by   |    |  850 views
With so much focus today on digital marketing, how can print fit into your campaigns? And is the medium even relevant anymore? Yes, it is, according to an infographic by Vistaprint Corporate that explains print's role in today's digitally focused world.

The infographic looks at the psychology behind why consumers still respond to print, the comparative response rates between print and digital, and more. Among the key statistics the infographic cites are these:

• A whopping 92% of 18-23-year-olds find it easier to read printed content than digital.

• The response rate to direct-mail marketing was 37% higher than for email, a recent report found.

• Consumers trust print ads 34% more than search engine ads for making purchasing decisions.


To put print to work for you, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to view a larger version.


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

  • by Mel Mamula Wed Aug 23, 2017 via web

    Great article - it makes sense, butt . .. do you think an infographic by VistaPrint may cause some readers to doubt the validity of your information?

