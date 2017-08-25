The Who, What, Where, When, Why, and How of Ad-Blocking [Infographic]

Google has reportedly created its own ad blocker—an "ad filter"—for Chrome and will launch it next year. That may leave marketers and brands wondering how ad blockers are used today, how Google fits in, and what it all might mean for their ads.

Those questions, and more, are answered in today's infographic by Internet marketing agency TechWyse.

The first ad blocker was released in 2002, the infographic explains on a timeline of the technology. Fast-forward over a decade, and browsers as well as users have implemented ad blockers in widespread ways.

Ad-blocking means lost revenue for publishers, but the reasons people use ad blockers are clear and mostly avoidable. The infographic cites the data: 35% of users who block ads do so because the ads are "annoying," yet 60% of people would turn off ad blockers in return for receiving content.

Ad blocking can be a complex problem for marketers, so check out the infographic to see what's going on in the industry, how it may affect your brand, and what you can do about it.





Tap or click to see a larger version: