My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Who, What, Where, When, Why, and How of Ad-Blocking [Infographic]

by   |    |  361 views
Email
Top

Google has reportedly created its own ad blocker—an "ad filter"—for Chrome and will launch it next year. That may leave marketers and brands wondering how ad blockers are used today, how Google fits in, and what it all might mean for their ads.

Those questions, and more, are answered in today's infographic by Internet marketing agency TechWyse.

The first ad blocker was released in 2002, the infographic explains on a timeline of the technology. Fast-forward over a decade, and browsers as well as users have implemented ad blockers in widespread ways.

Ad-blocking means lost revenue for publishers, but the reasons people use ad blockers are clear and mostly avoidable. The infographic cites the data: 35% of users who block ads do so because the ads are "annoying," yet 60% of people would turn off ad blockers in return for receiving content.

Ad blocking can be a complex problem for marketers, so check out the infographic to see what's going on in the industry, how it may affect your brand, and what you can do about it.


Tap or click to see a larger version:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

AdvertisingCustomer BehaviorGoogleMarketing ChallengesMobile Marketing

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!