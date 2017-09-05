My Cart (0)
How Phone Calls Can Help Insurance Marketers Increase ROI [Infographic]

by   |    |  643 views
Let's be real: Nobody enjoys buying insurance—from car to home to health... Buying insurance is a reminder to consumers of what can go wrong in their lives, and complicated products don't make choosing the right one easy.

Those are just two challenges insurance marketers have, but they are also two reasons those marketers need to make the purchase process as easy as possible for prospective customers.

Today's infographic, by DialogTech, explores how a more traditional technology—the telephone—can help make the buying process smoother, and also give insurance companies an opportunity to close more business. In fact, calls convert customers 10-15 times more than Web leads, according to the infographic.

It also says that although 74% of insurance buyers research their purchase online, only 25% actually make that purchase on a computer. The vast majority of the rest use the phone.

Moreover, insurance customers tend to call their insurance providers throughout their customer lifecycles, including in the post-purchase stage. All of those stages provide insurers with the opportunity to sell more, and the infographic provides tips on how to do just that.


To see how insurance marketers can get the most out of incoming calls, see the infographic:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

