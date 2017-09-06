The Ultimate Email Marketing Cheat Sheet: Facts, Stats, and Actions [Infographic]

Email is one of the most powerful media marketers have, and it's no wonder. Some 72% of consumers prefer email as their primary means of communicating with brands, and one source reports a $44 ROI for every $1 spent on email.

Those stats come from an infographic produced by MageMail, which explores how to craft a successful email program.

Start with strategy, the infographic suggests; it continues with a list of content ideas to generate leads.

Personalization increases conversion rates by 10%, the graphic says, and also be sure to set up triggered or automated campaigns, which have significantly higher open, click, and transaction rates than business-as-usual emails.

Finally, figure out a strategy cleaning your list by reengaging or removing inactive subscribers, and be sure to test everything you do along the way.





For the full scoop on what to consider for your email campaigns, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.