Seven Tips for Writing Better-Performing Expanded Text Ads [Infographic]

Now that Google offers expanded text ads, some marketers are still writing ads with the old, standard format in mind. But knowing how to put the expanded format to good use can benefit marketers and their brands' ROI significantly.

Clicteq has put together an infographic with seven tips for how to optimize your expanded text ads:

1. Make your ads relevant.

2. Include a strong call to action.

4. Use countdown timers.





4. Use countdown timers.

5. Don't use dynamic keyword insertion.

6. Use emotional triggers.

7. Use title case.

To learn how to set up your expanded ads for success, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.

