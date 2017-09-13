How to Streamline Your Creative Operations [Infographic]

Creative teams are always on the cutting edge of fashion... what with all those different hats they wear.

Team leads are not just coming up with concepts but also coordinating with various teams throughout the business, managing employees (in-house, remote, and freelance), tracking results, and, oh yeah, making sure all the creative work gets done on time.

It's enough to make anyone's head spin. The right tools can help, but 73% of teams do not even have proofing software to collect feedback, according to an infographic by digital asset management company Widen.

And yet, creative teams are growing. Over two-thirds of full-time teams increased in size from 2015 to 2016, and one-third plan to increase team size this year.

But rapid growth without the right setup can leave creative teams lacking, and 72% of creative leads say they do not have enough time to develop their team members, according to the infographic.





To make sure your creative team is set up for success now and in the future, check out the infographic for more stats and tips. Click or tap to see a larger version.