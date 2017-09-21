Email for Inbound Marketing: Best-Practices and Tips [Infographic]

In the past (and, unfortunately, sometimes even in the present), marketers have been known to email lists and send blasts to people who have not expressed interest in their products or services. Email marketing used to fall squarely into the category of "outbound marketing." But the landscape has changed, and so has the way customers and brands interact.

Today, marketing is about helping subscribers and leads by providing them with relevant and valuable content. Email marketing now supports that inbound model, which is all about dialog with leads.

In this infographic, the team at EmailMonks explains the difference between the traditional (outbound) and modern (inbound) way of email marketing.

You find out about the four stages of Inbound and where exactly email marketing comes into play. The graphic also gives tips on email marketing best-practices so you can convert leads into customers and, eventually, evangelists.

To see how email fits into your inbound strategy, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



