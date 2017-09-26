My Cart (0)
An Inside Look at the Habits of Millennial Shoppers [Infographic]

Oh, Millennials. That unique group that seems constantly to be on marketers' minds. What are they up to these days?

They are shopping and engaging, but in ways different from previously generations, according to an infographic by MergeIn.

Some 39% of Millennials post reviews of products or brands, and this generation is more likely to listen to and connect with people like them rather than celebrities: Over 60% of people age 18-24 would try a product suggested by a YouTuber, and 69% of Millennials have admitted to experiencing FOMO (fear of missing out), the infographic explains.

And, of course, how they buy is different because of changing technologies. Millennials are 4.6 times more likely than other generations to rent products online and 2.3 times more likely to use sharing services, according to the infographic.

To see more about this dynamic generation, check out the infographic. Just click on the image below to view a larger version.



