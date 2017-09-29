How to Write a Persuasive Sales Page (Even If You Hate Selling) [Infographic]

Last time we saw the whimsical graphics of Enchanting Marketing, the writing consultancy was teaching us how to write faster.

Now the team is back to explain the basics of how to write a persuasive sales page, even if you don't consider yourself a salesperson.

Talking about the benefits of your product is generally more effective than selling a product, the infographic explains. For example, it's more persuasive to ask, "Do you want to catch more fish?" than it is to say, "Buy this awesome hook."

That's core to writing good sales copy, and sometimes it's nice to remember the basics and take a look at our work with fresh eyes. As the graphic summarizes, "Don't sell a product; sell a better life."

To see all the tips, check out the graphic:



