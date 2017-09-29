My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

How to Write a Persuasive Sales Page (Even If You Hate Selling) [Infographic]

by   |    |  913 views
Email
Top

Last time we saw the whimsical graphics of Enchanting Marketing, the writing consultancy was teaching us how to write faster.

Now the team is back to explain the basics of how to write a persuasive sales page, even if you don't consider yourself a salesperson.

Talking about the benefits of your product is generally more effective than selling a product, the infographic explains. For example, it's more persuasive to ask, "Do you want to catch more fish?" than it is to say, "Buy this awesome hook."

That's core to writing good sales copy, and sometimes it's nice to remember the basics and take a look at our work with fresh eyes. As the graphic summarizes, "Don't sell a product; sell a better life."

To see all the tips, check out the graphic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Customer CommunicationsSalesWriting

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!