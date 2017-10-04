The On-Demand Economy: Trends in Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery [Infographic]

To say that Amazon has changed how we shop may be the understatement of the year. And one of the ways it has changed our habits is by offering same-day delivery.

Other retailers have followed suit in an effort to keep up with consumers' expectations, and today 15% of global retailers offer same-day delivery.

That's according to an infographic by 2Flow. The logistics solutions company compiled statistics and trends in the on-demand business model into one handy graphic.

In many industries, consumers won't buy from brands that don't offer same-day delivery, the infographic shows. However, offering same-day delivery comes with some major challenges, such as costs, logistics, and staffing.

But on-demand can be an area that consumers are willing to spend more on. For example, the graphic points out that 60% of US consumers would pay more than $10 to get furniture delivered on the day it was ordered.





To see more about the trends and challenges of on-demand, same-day delivery, check out the graphic. Tap or click to see a larger version.