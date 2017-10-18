My Cart (0)
10 Ways to Ruin an Email Campaign [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,631 views
Email
Top

Email marketing is one of the original and often most successful forms of digital marketing. But email is kind of like your favorite restaurant—just because it's popular doesn't mean you can let quality slide. One bad meal (or email) can have damaging effects on a brand.

We've all received a marketing email with a blatant spelling error or broken link. It happens, but it doesn't do much for the credibility of the sender, and it might just go straight to the trash.

And if you're on the other side of a marketing email, you want to avoid errors at any cost!

Today's infographic by direct mail management company Citipost Mail will help you do just that. It lists 10 things to avoid in an email. And if something does go wrong (perish the thought), the graphic advises four steps to manage the damage.

For a checklist on what not to do in your next email campaign, see the infographic:



Add a Comment

Comments

  • by Glenn Wed Oct 18, 2017 via web

    Read #5 then apply #8.

  • by Rebecca Wed Oct 18, 2017 via web

    By the way, I believe there’s a typo in the infographic. Shouldn’t “click thorough” be “click through”?

  • by Pat Wed Oct 18, 2017 via web

    Follow your advice in #8 and go back and read #5.Jeez.

