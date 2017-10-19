The Rise of Livestreaming: Why People Watch, and How Brands Can Benefit [Infographic]

You've heard that video livestreaming is all the rage, but what is this trend all about? And how are brands using it?

Livestreaming has a "can't miss" factor—tapping into people's FOMO (fear of missing out)—according to an infographic by direct response marketing agency Koeppel Direct. Facebook users comment 10 times more on live videos than on regular videos, the infographic says.

And, of course, Facebook isn't the only platform for livestreaming. Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, and Live.ly are all options as well.

How can brands get on board? The infographic offers some ideas, such as going behind the scenes of your company, hosting live interviews, and showing how products are made. It goes on to explain how these videos can be monetized.

To see how viewers and brands are using livestreaming—and to see how you can get in on the action—check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version:



