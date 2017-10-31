Five Tips to Avoid a Halloween Marketing Horror Story [Infographic]

Consumers are expected to spend $9.1 billion this Halloween, according to an infographic by Campaigner, and that number should scare marketers into getting in on the Halloween action.

That means planning ahead. So, though it may be too late for this year, it's not too early to start thinking about how your brand can offer up some treats to buyers next year—and throughout the year.



One way to do that? The infographic suggests offering special discounts and coupons unique to the holiday, but avoid playing tricks on customers. This holiday should be all about the treats.

It also suggests checking emails for unnecessary links, graphics, trigger words, and typos that may help them end up in the spam filter. That, of course, is good advice any time of year.

To see all five Halloween-themed tips, check out the infographic. And have a happy, spooky Halloween!



