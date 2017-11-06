Free seminar: Increase Event Engagement With a Mobile App » Register Now!

10 Essential Holiday Marketing Tactics for 2017 [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,032 views
Are we talking about the holidays already? Yes, and as a marketer, you've probably been talking about them for months now.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year—for brands," says MDG Advertising’s new infographic, which explains...

• Shoppers use a variety of channels to find inspiration and make purchases.

• Marketers should consider messaging carefully, as generic holiday-themed emails actually perform worse than non-themed emails.

• There are incentives beyond just discounts marketers can offer to consumers.


To see more on these tips and many others, check out the full infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Customer BehaviorMarketing PlanningMarketing StrategyMobile MarketingMultichannel MarketingPersonalizationSocial Media

  • by noah Mon Nov 6, 2017 via web

    Being able to easily make a return is big factor for me. My wife said she won't holiday shop at Best Buy because their return process is always complicated. However, I know she will spend lots of time shopping at Kohls due to their stress-free return policies.

