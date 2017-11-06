10 Essential Holiday Marketing Tactics for 2017 [Infographic]

Are we talking about the holidays already? Yes, and as a marketer, you've probably been talking about them for months now.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year—for brands," says MDG Advertising’s new infographic, which explains...

• Shoppers use a variety of channels to find inspiration and make purchases.

• Marketers should consider messaging carefully, as generic holiday-themed emails actually perform worse than non-themed emails.

• There are incentives beyond just discounts marketers can offer to consumers.





To see more on these tips and many others, check out the full infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.