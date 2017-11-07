The Small Business Guide to Facebook Video Marketing [Infographic]

Video has become a major component of content marketing, and it's not just the big brands that are using this medium. Small businesses can achieve a big impact with videos as well.

Today's infographic by funder The Business Backer offers 11 tips to help small businesses create Facebook videos that keep up with the big guys. It offers advice on length (keep videos to two minutes maximum), format (vertical videos gain 50% more impressions than landscape), content (tips and how-to videos perform well), and more.

It also offers resources to help enhance your videos with text, which is important since up to 85% of Facebook videos are watched without sound.

And since you're publishing on Facebook already, the graphic suggests, you might as well use Facebook ads to help promote it. Ads can be highly targeted to help you reach your key audience.

