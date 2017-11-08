My Cart (0)
10 Tips to Organically Market Your Brand on Instagram [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,054 views
Instagram has 400 million daily active users, according to an infographic produced by B2B product-comparison site Market Inspector. That type of user base makes it a place where marketers can have a big reach.

And finding the right audience doesn't have to mean paid ads. As the infographic explains, there are ways to increase the organic reach of your posts, including the following:

• Make sure your bio and website URL are set up and clear to visitors.

• Know your audience, and speak their language. Although the US boasts the most Instagram users, the platform is also popular elsewhere.

• Create brand identity hashtags that are unique. Some 83% of all Instagram posts contain hashtags.


• Use free tools to help you design awesome graphics. (Here's a list of tools you can check out.)

For more inspiration on creating Instagram posts that attract organic engagement, check out the infographic.


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

