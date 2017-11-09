Email vs. SMS: Battle of the Heavyweights [Infographic]

Ding, ding, ding! The battle is on, with email in one corner, and SMS across the ring. Which channel is best for your marketing efforts?

Some 74 trillion emails are sent every year, and "only" 8 trillion text messages, according to an infographic by Text Marketer that compares the two channels. And, on average, office workers receive 121 emails per day, whereas Millennials on average receive 67 texts, the graphic says.

Email may win in volume, but, according to the graphic, email open rates hover around 20%, compared with 98% for text messages.

The reality is that a mix of the two channels is often best for marketers and consumers. But, as the graphic shows, there are some types of communication that consumers prefer to receive via text, including appointment reminders, prescription refills, and service outages.

To see how the big channels stack up against each other, check out the infographic:



