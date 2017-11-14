My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

How New Tech Trends Can Amplify Your Marketing Strategy [Animated Infographic]

by   |    |  795 views
Email
Top

Account-based marketing (ABM) has a reputation of being more personal, with more manual time spent on each account. But technology can make your ABM efforts more efficient, as today's animated infographic by Engagio explains.

The graphic begins by showing trends in marketing automation: for example, 51% of marketing leaders use artificial intelligence (AI), and 27% plan to use the technology.

AI is important for personalization, and personalization is important for brands: 52% of customers are likely to switch brands if they don't receive personalized communications, and that number is 65% for business buyers.

Through the use of AI and machine-learning (ML), marketers can analyze data to get the most out of marketing automation tools.

To see how AI, ML, and ABM can work together, check out the full animated infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Account-Based MarketingAIInfluencer Marketing

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!