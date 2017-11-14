How New Tech Trends Can Amplify Your Marketing Strategy [Animated Infographic]

Account-based marketing (ABM) has a reputation of being more personal, with more manual time spent on each account. But technology can make your ABM efforts more efficient, as today's animated infographic by Engagio explains.

The graphic begins by showing trends in marketing automation: for example, 51% of marketing leaders use artificial intelligence (AI), and 27% plan to use the technology.

AI is important for personalization, and personalization is important for brands: 52% of customers are likely to switch brands if they don't receive personalized communications, and that number is 65% for business buyers.

Through the use of AI and machine-learning (ML), marketers can analyze data to get the most out of marketing automation tools.

To see how AI, ML, and ABM can work together, check out the full animated infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



