Black Friday Trends Around the World [Infographic]

Black Friday has grown from marketing jargon to a national—and now international—phenomenon.

In the US, most adults plan to spend money on Black Friday this year and an estimated $682 billion will be spent on that day. Those statistics come from mail management company Citipost Mail, according to an infographic the team there compiled with facts about Black Friday from around the world.

For instance, in the UK, Black Friday has eclipsed Boxing Day as the most popular shopping day of the year. In Canada, however, 30% of consumers say better deals are still found on Boxing Day.

In Brazil, Google searches increased 65% over Black Friday weekend, according to the infogaphic, where the predicted average transaction value for 2017 is $362.

To see more about how the world celebrates and shops on Black Friday, and for tips on how brands can make the most of that day, check out the infographic:



