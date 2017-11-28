How Tech Will Transform Event Management [Infographic]

Although in-person events are valuable for the benefits that come with meeting people, networking, and learning off-screen, technology is playing a larger and larger role in events as we know them.

Software is changing how event organizers perform their jobs, and apps are transforming how attendees communicate with peers, speakers, and vendors.

An infographic by event creator Maximillion details how technology will transform event management in the near future, specifically in the UK—but the information can be applied elsewhere.

For example, the infographic explains how techniques like geofencing and RFID (radio-frequency identification) work. It also explains how robots and drones can be used at events, and it lists the benefits to event planners in using such technologies.

To see more about how technology is shaping the future of events, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



