The Ultimate Grammar Cheat Sheet for Writers [Infographic]

by   |    |  2,166 views
Typos are distracting, am I rihgt? And using the wrong word can cause even more confusion then typos! :)

Luckily, the team at The Expert Editor understands your struggle and has put together a cheat sheet that any writer will find useful. 

The graphic covers a range of grammatical and spelling mistakes. It's got the basics, such as "a lot" versus "allot" and "it's" versus "its." It also offers more advanced grammar tips, such as what a dangling modifier is and how to avoid vague pronoun antecedents.

And did you know, for instance, that "fewer" is used for objects that are quantifiable, whereas "less" is used for non-quantifiable objects? For example: "Including fewer typos in your writing will make it less confusing."

The graphic also offers a mini-thesaurus for five common emotion-related words so you can explain in your next blog post how you are jubilant about a new product launch or confounded by new regulations.


To see all the tips, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version—and remember to bookmark this page for the next time you're writing!


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Comments

  • by Peter Altschuler Wed Jan 3, 2018 via web

    Thanks for playing, but you missed the qualifying round. "Less" cannot apply to plurals. It's "fewer calories" or "less caloric," but it not "less calories." As for "he said my glasses complements my eyes," it needs a good proofreader.

  • by Peter Altschuler Wed Jan 3, 2018 via web

    My own proofing, obviously, needs help: "but it's not 'less calories.'"

  • by Doug Wed Jan 3, 2018 via web

    "Less calories"? Calories are countable.

  • by Beth S Wed Jan 3, 2018 via web

    Yikes, there's some fairly bad writing in this. Not the greatest "cheat-sheet."

  • by Morgan Wed Jan 3, 2018 via web

    You guys. Do you have a proofreader/copy editor on staff? There are so many issues here.

