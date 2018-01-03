The Ultimate Grammar Cheat Sheet for Writers [Infographic]

Typos are distracting, am I rihgt? And using the wrong word can cause even more confusion then typos! :)



Luckily, the team at The Expert Editor understands your struggle and has put together a cheat sheet that any writer will find useful.

The graphic covers a range of grammatical and spelling mistakes. It's got the basics, such as "a lot" versus "allot" and "it's" versus "its." It also offers more advanced grammar tips, such as what a dangling modifier is and how to avoid vague pronoun antecedents.

And did you know, for instance, that "fewer" is used for objects that are quantifiable, whereas "less" is used for non-quantifiable objects? For example: "Including fewer typos in your writing will make it less confusing."

The graphic also offers a mini-thesaurus for five common emotion-related words so you can explain in your next blog post how you are jubilant about a new product launch or confounded by new regulations.





To see all the tips, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version—and remember to bookmark this page for the next time you're writing!