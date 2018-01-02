Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

How to Keep Up With the Rise of the Visual Internet [Infographic]

by   |    |  868 views
Email
Top

It's no secret that visual content is everywhere: You're reading this text now, but you clicked on this article for the infographic below, right?

According to that infographic, which was created by FramesDirect, articles with an image every 75-100 words get twice as many shares as those with fewer images.

The graphic also points out that it takes only 13 milliseconds to process an image, which means that writers can have a hard time keeping readers' attention when there is so much visual content to stimulate those readers.

The infographic offers a few tips for Web writers. Among those tips:

  • Put the most important information into the first two paragraphs.
  • Use subheads and bullet points.
  • Highlight important words.
  • Supplement text with informative images.

The graphic also notes that video usage online is increasing, as is the use of virtual and augmented reality. To learn more about the visual online world, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version:


 

 


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Augmented RealityCustomer BehaviorVideosVirtual RealityWebsite DesignWritingYouTube

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!