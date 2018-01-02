How to Keep Up With the Rise of the Visual Internet [Infographic]

It's no secret that visual content is everywhere: You're reading this text now, but you clicked on this article for the infographic below, right?

According to that infographic, which was created by FramesDirect, articles with an image every 75-100 words get twice as many shares as those with fewer images.

The graphic also points out that it takes only 13 milliseconds to process an image, which means that writers can have a hard time keeping readers' attention when there is so much visual content to stimulate those readers.

The infographic offers a few tips for Web writers. Among those tips:

Put the most important information into the first two paragraphs.

Use subheads and bullet points.

Highlight important words.

Supplement text with informative images.

The graphic also notes that video usage online is increasing, as is the use of virtual and augmented reality. To learn more about the visual online world, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version:



