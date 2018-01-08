Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

The Influencer Marketing Revolution: Macro Versus Micro Influencers [Infographic]

by   |    |  804 views
In influencer marketing, you can go big (think Selena Gomez, David Beckham, and other celebrities) or you can go small (think industry experts, bloggers, and niche-market personalities). Whichever option you choose (maybe both), influencer marketing can have a large impact on your business.

An infographic by corporate video production company One Productions explores both the differences between macro- and micro-influencers and the benefits of influencer marketing and what you can expect to pay to work with influencers.

For instance, 94% of marketers who use influencer marketing find it an effective practice, and influencer marketing can generate up to 11 times the ROI of traditional advertising, the infographic claims.

So how do you know which type of influencers are right for your company?

  • Only 3% of people say they would consider buying a product if it were endorsed by a celebrity, but 30% of people say they are more likely to purchase a product based on a recommendation from a non-celebrity blogger, according to stats the infographic cites.
  • However, if you're looking for brand awareness, a macro-influencer can reach a lot more people in a much more efficient way.

Check out the infographic to see how influencer marketing can work for you. Tap or click to view a larger version:


 


