How to Get More YouTube Subscribers [Infographic]

Companies have been working with influencers on marketing efforts and achieving good results, but what can marketers learn from influencers about growing brand fanbases?

An infographic by Filmora explores techniques that some top YouTube stars use to grow their subscriber base, and marketers should listen up.

According to Google, 60% of "YouTube subscribers would follow advice on what to buy from their favorite creator over their favorite TV or movie personality." In short, those YouTube influencers are driving advertising decisions for Web-savvy brands that work with them, and they have a lot to teach any brand that wants to gain consumer trust.

For example, the infographic suggests collaborating with YouTubers by creating videos together, and it recommends commenting on other posters' videos in a genuine—not sales-heavy—way.

It also advises including keywords in your titles and having clear, strong calls to action to encourage your viewers to subscribe. And, of course, once you've got those subscribers, turn them into buyers.





For more on how YouTube fame works and how to grow YouTube subscribers, check out the infographic: