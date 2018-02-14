Top 10 Typography Trends of 2018 [Infographic]

Now that we've covered design trends in 2018 and key typography terminology, let's put those findings together as we explore an infographic by Web-design and marketing agency Branex.

With more than 43,000 typefaces for the Web alone, according to the infographic, even knowing where to start when you're picking one for your brand can be overwhelming.

The graphic shows that the most popular fonts of last year were Helvetica, Arial, and Georgia, but that doesn't mean brands can't also have some fun with their typography.

For example, retro designs are making a comeback, according to the graphic, and background designs like gradients, highlights, and transparent typefaces are a few of the trends we can expect to see more of in 2018.

Check out the infographic for lettering inspiration:



