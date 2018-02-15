Six Essential Email Marketing Tips [Infographic]

Email marketers, listen up: If you're looking for new ways to enhance your email program in 2018, check out this list of six tips compiled by the team at email marketing platform Emma.

You've probably implemented some of these tips already, like avoiding the spam folder by always getting permission before you send email and setting clear expectations from the onset. According to the graphic, 69% of email recipients who report messages as spam do so based solely on the subject line, so be sure to always think about using the clearest subject lines you can.

The infographic also points out that 86% of consumers say personalization plays a role in their purchase decisions, so don't be afraid to go beyond a simple email greetings in your efforts to personalize communications.

If you're feeling brave this year, also consider trying new technologies. If you're not sending automated messages, that technique can be a simple place to start. Or if you've yet to implement a marketing automation tool, 2018 may be the time to explore how technology can help you grow your email program.

See all six tips to help your email program succeed; just tap or click below to view a larger version of the infographic:



