The Personalization Maturity Ladder [Infographic]

You know that personalization is important in your marketing efforts, but what does personalization actually entail? 

Although we may use personal greetings in our customer emails, "most organizations still suffer from limited resources for deploying personalization," according to an infographic about personalization maturity.

The graphic, created by the personalization technologists at Dynamic Yield, explains the core values brands should embrace to improve their personalization programs. It also explores marketers' wishes versus the realities about the ability to implement personalization.

The graphic includes definitions of the four levels of personalization maturity—Absent, Basic, Advanced, and Pioneer—and cites a quiz to assess your company's personalization level.

For some personalization inspiration, check out the graphic.



Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

