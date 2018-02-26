Five Reasons People Are Wired for Visual Marketing [Infographic]

One way to reach more consumers—or to get more mileage out of written content you already have—is to use visual content.

People remember 20% of what they read but 80% of what they see, according to an infographic on the topic of visual content.

The team at PR and content marketing partner for brands iScribblers produced the graphic, which explores five reasons visual content resonates with people more than written content does.

It also explains that the rise of social media has contributed to this phenomenon. For example...

Facebook continues to modify its News Feed algorithm to include larger and more prominently displayed images and videos, according to The New York Times.

More than 95 million photos are shared daily on Instagram, and pictures with faces are more popular than other photos, reports Reuters.

Twitter pulls pictures and videos right into its timeline, and tweets with images receive 150% more retweets than tweets without images, says HubSpot.

To learn more about the power of visual marketing, take a look at the infographic:




