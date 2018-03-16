How Do Different Age Groups Consume Online Content? [Infographic]

When planning a website for your business, half the battle is won if you can successfully identify your target audience: You can better customize your website to meet your audience's needs when you have a clear idea of who your prospective consumers are.
But what do those visitors want, exactly, and how do those wants differ by age?
In its infographic on generational marketing, custom writing service Handmadewritings examines what online content different age groups prefer.
The graphic is based on several research reports and studies, and it offers insights that you might consider factoring into your marketing strategies and analysis as you plan efforts to reach the six major consumer generations in the US.
To learn more about the various generations and understand where you might need to tweak your website and content to attract more visitors and improve customer engagement, check out the graphic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.
What an incredible hodgepodge of third-party findings. Like mathematical averages of averages, it's numerically unsound.
Grouping people by age alone is sure to be misleading. Urban residents with a greater range of options than those in rural areas need to be considered as a separate cohort. Income factors in. So does employment. Education too.
Without those additional criteria, the actionable insights in these findings are hard to find. And, in a digital age when it's possible to target people more accurately (even those less prone to use digital media), more accurate profiles are essential.
Thank you, Laura. Not only eye-catching but this information is very helpful. I am in email marketing and it looks like for Generation X (mine), email marketing is still very effective, but generations after that look to respond more to gifs, videos, animation, memes and imagery. This "old dog" has gotta learn more new tricks.
Thank you!