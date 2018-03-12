My Cart (0)
Good-Luck Email Tips for St. Patrick's Day [Infographic]

by   |    |  768 views
We'll start the week off with some Monday fun and already look ahead to the weekend because this Saturday is St. Patrick's Day, a day that consumers spend a surprising $5.3 billion on, according to an infographic by email marketing platform Campaigner.

What's the connection between St. Patrick's Day and your email program? For one, your email recipients are like leprechauns, the infographic points out playfully: You never see them unless they initiate direct engagement, and marketers must "catch" them at the right time to spark engagement.

Joking aside, the graphic offers some tips to make your emails holiday-ready. Segmenting based on purchase history is a good idea any day of the year, as is integrating your email and social programs.

For this week specifically, you may want to try out St. Patrick's Day emojis in your subject lines or, if your business has a physical location, send an email to prospects in the vicinity to entice them to come in for a special happy hour, whether that's for a beer or a special sale.

Check out the infographic for more tips and St. Patrick's Day fun, and luck o' the Irish to you as you plan your green email campaigns. 



Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

  • by Becky Tue Mar 13, 2018 via web

    I am going to try the St. Patrick's Day emoji in the subject line tip. Thank you!

