How to Measure Your Content Marketing Efforts [Infographic]

Content marketing can be a powerful tool for building brand awareness, encouraging consideration of your product or service, and converting prospects into leads and customers.

All those steps on the sales journey are important, but how, exactly, do you measure the effects of your content marketing on each of them? Brand awareness can be a vague concept, for example, and conversion could have happened thanks to any number of factors.

The team at content marketing agency Brandpoint explored content measurement a few years ago, and it's back with an updated infographic and new tips for how to measure your content marketing.

When you're determining how your content makes prospects more aware of your brand, measure search ranking, Web traffic, and social engagement, the graphic suggests; for the consideration stage, you'll want to dig into your Web analytics to see pageviews, bounce rates, content downloads, and so on.

For more on how to measure awareness, consideration, and conversion—and for tips on how to improve the effect of content marketing on each of those steps of the customer journey—check out the infographic:



