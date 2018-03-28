My Cart (0)
Understanding the Tools of Influencer Marketing [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,211 views
Email
Top

Your email service provider deploys emails. Your programmatic ad platform makes your ad buys efficient. And your influencer marketing platform connects you with influencers... Right?

Yes, but an influencer marketing strategy requires more than simply finding influencers, and you want to have the right tools in place to create a robust and successful program.

An infographic by influencer platform Izea illustrates the features you want to have as you execute your influencer marketing program:

  • The ability to discover and search for influencers
  • Easy contract and payment negotiations
  • Assurance that you're in compliance 
  • Workflow tools for working with influencers
  • The ability to promote and amplify posts
  • Facilitation of payment
  • Analytics, metrics, tracking, and reporting

The infographic explains what each of those facets of your influencer marketing program entails and why each is important, and it concludes with a section about how to choose the right influencer marketing platform for your program.

To make sure you're on the right path to influencer marketing success, check out the graphic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.


 


Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

Influencer MarketingMarketing TipsTechnology

  • by Liam Freeman Thu Mar 29, 2018 via web

    Very useful content! Thank you for helping people understand marketing!

