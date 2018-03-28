Understanding the Tools of Influencer Marketing [Infographic]

Your email service provider deploys emails. Your programmatic ad platform makes your ad buys efficient. And your influencer marketing platform connects you with influencers... Right?

Yes, but an influencer marketing strategy requires more than simply finding influencers, and you want to have the right tools in place to create a robust and successful program.

An infographic by influencer platform Izea illustrates the features you want to have as you execute your influencer marketing program:

The ability to discover and search for influencers

Easy contract and payment negotiations

Assurance that you're in compliance

Workflow tools for working with influencers

The ability to promote and amplify posts

Facilitation of payment

Analytics, metrics, tracking, and reporting

The infographic explains what each of those facets of your influencer marketing program entails and why each is important, and it concludes with a section about how to choose the right influencer marketing platform for your program.

To make sure you're on the right path to influencer marketing success, check out the graphic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.





