What You Need to Know to Livestream Like a Pro [Infographic]

The use of livestream video is increasing, and marketers are finding new ways and reasons to livestream.

The top reason marketers livestream is to achieve deeper interactions with audiences, followed by the ability to make videos more accessible and add a human element to digital marketing.

That info is from an infographic produced by video-streaming company StreamHash. The graphic explores the reasons brands livestream, the platforms that are most popular, the length of livestream videos, and more. It also gives ideas for types of content to livestream, such as live interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and breaking news.

Livestreaming can enhance your e-commerce efforts as well, the graphic suggests. Product launches, virtual tours, and consumer panels can all be creative ways to use livestreaming to help sell products.

To see the full story on livestreaming, check out the infographic:





Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!