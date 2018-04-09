Spring Cleaning for Digital Marketers: Four Things You Should Do Now [Infographic]

It's finally spring (well, for most of the northern hemisphere anyway... some of us seem to be stuck in a never-ending winter), and that means time to clean!

If you're procrastinating cleaning your home, you can at least feel productive by using this time to evaluate and clean up your digital marketing program at work.

An infographic by MDG Advertising suggests four ways marketers can assess their programs with fresh eyes during this season of renewal:

Revisit which social networks you're using. Clean up your data and secure it properly. Make mobile load speed a top priority. Go all in on marketing attribution.

Ready to roll up your sleeves and clean up your digital marketing program?

Check out the infographic for details:





