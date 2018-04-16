Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

Your Retargeting Program Is Probably Leaving Money on the Table [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
April 16, 2018
Your retargeting program may be raking in some great results, but how do you know those are the best results you can get?

Performance advertising software company Nanigans calculated that marketers left $5 billion in revenue on the table from their remarketing programs in 2017 by not optimizing for incremental revenue.

A "flawed approach to retargeting creates a major missed opportunity," an infographic created by Nanigans states.

For example, most users prefer not to be followed by ads that don't apply to their buying situation, yet many retail brands don’t update their strategy for reaching those users. By not acting, brands don't merely waste ad spend serving ads to the wrong users—they also sacrifice revenue and profit in the process.

So if you have a retargeting program that you want to improve, or if you're looking to start a retargeting program and you want to make sure you do it right, check out the infographic:


 


Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

AdvertisingDigital MarketingE-Commerce

