How to Use Virtual Reality in Your Digital Marketing [Infographic]

I recently spent a weekend at my sister's house. More accurately, I spent a weekend in her virtual reality (VR) room, playing one mind-blowing game after another. Little did I know that experience was preparing me to be a better marketer. (Thanks, sis!)

That's because VR may have started in the gaming world, but the technology has permeated many industries, from healthcare to real estate to, yes, marketing.

VR is fascinating, memorable, and fresh, and those three factors help it stand out among video marketing trends, says an infographic by global marketing company Take1.

The graphic explains that consumers feel positive sentiment toward brands that invest in VR, and it predicts that VR experiences will become increasingly immersive. IKEA and Alibaba, for example, have already implemented the technology, and the trend is on the rise.

To see why VR is catching the attention of brands and consumers (and making sibling weekends more fun), check out the infographic. Just tap or click to view a larger version.



