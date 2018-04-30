Modern Marketing Intelligence: A Data-Collection Guide for Today's Marketers [Infographic]

Market intelligence (MI) uncovers information you can use both to shape your marketing and product strategies and to rise above your competitors. Simply put, it's vital to business (and marketing) success.

Product intelligence, competitor intelligence, market understanding, and customer understanding are the cornerstones of MI. The raw data for that intelligence and understanding can exist in text, video, and voice form, and sources of that raw data include e-commerce analytics, Internet research, sales logs, social media, and surveys.

Understandably, then, businesses today have access to more customer data than they can reasonably analyze. That's called the Big Data Paradox.

So how can marketers, analysts, and business in general overcome that paradox?

For a useful guide, take a look at the following infographic created by the New Jersey Institute of Technology's Online Master of Business Administration degree program:



