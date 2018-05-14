My Cart (0)
Email Personalization: The What, Why, and How of Hyper-Personalized Email [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  
May 14, 2018
Email
What exactly does "email personalization" mean? For some brands, it means including first name in an email. For others, it's about providing customized product recommendations.

And for some brands, email personalization encompasses the entire email program, including name insertion and product recommendations, and also expanding to the types of emails sent and the times they are deployed.

EmailMonks and TowerData have created an interactive infographic that explains how marketers can use advanced email personalization—and why they should.

The graphic explores the idea of hyper-personalization and offers steps and tools to help marketers. It also offers seven personalization ideas and a list of do's and don'ts.

Click or tap the graphic below to see a larger version, or check out the interactive version here.



Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

