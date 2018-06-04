My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Five Myths About PPC... Busted! [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
June 4, 2018
  |  914 views
Email
Top

SEMrush recently published its Annual E-Commerce Study, which analyzed 8,000 e-commerce websites across 13 industries.

When reviewing the study results, SEMrush team members found that there are some major misconceptions about pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns, and they went on to create an infographic debunking five false beliefs about PPC:

1. PPC budgets are huge. (Truth: It's not uncommon for a brand to spend less than $1,000 per month.)

2. Bigger discounts in ads equal better results. (OK, this myth was only partially busted. Check out the infographic or report to see the recommendation for your industry.)

3. The desktop is dead for PPC. (Caveat: it depends on your niche.)


4. All ads should contain a CTA. (They don't have to! "Free shipping," for example, is a common and effective ad phrase that is not a CTA.)

5. PPC best-practices are similar for all industries. (But you already knew that wasn't true.)

For details on each of those myths, check out the infographic or the SEMrush Annual E-Commerce Study:


Sign up for free to read the full article.Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

AdvertisingPPC Campaigns

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!