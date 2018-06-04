Five Myths About PPC... Busted! [Infographic]

SEMrush recently published its Annual E-Commerce Study, which analyzed 8,000 e-commerce websites across 13 industries.

When reviewing the study results, SEMrush team members found that there are some major misconceptions about pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns, and they went on to create an infographic debunking five false beliefs about PPC:

1. PPC budgets are huge. (Truth: It's not uncommon for a brand to spend less than $1,000 per month.)

2. Bigger discounts in ads equal better results. (OK, this myth was only partially busted. Check out the infographic or report to see the recommendation for your industry.)

3. The desktop is dead for PPC. (Caveat: it depends on your niche.)





4. All ads should contain a CTA. (They don't have to! "Free shipping," for example, is a common and effective ad phrase that is not a CTA.)

5. PPC best-practices are similar for all industries. (But you already knew that wasn't true.)

For details on each of those myths, check out the infographic or the SEMrush Annual E-Commerce Study:

