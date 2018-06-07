My Cart (0)
Brands and Social Change: What Young People Want [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
June 7, 2018
  846 views
Business is business, but most people appreciate a brand that also does good in the world. Sometimes that good comes from a product (think LifeStraw), but even brands that create less altruistic products can still have a positive impact.

And that impact can be important to consumers, especially young ones. More than half of young people have purchased a brand or product to show support for an issue the brand represented, and 40% have stopped purchasing because a brand didn't align with their values.

Those stats are based on a report by DoSomething Strategic, the data-driving consultancy arm of DoSomething.org.

The group also created a brand-ethos hierarchy as a road map to help brands figure out how to drive the social change young people are looking for:

  • Level 1 (the base): All are welcome
  • Level 2: The brand cares
  • Level 3: Caring as an integral part of the brand story
  • Level 4: Engaging for direct impact
  • Level 5 (top): Living the purpose 

Does it make sense for your brand to be part of social change? Check out the infographic to learn more. Tap or click to see a larger version.


 


Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

B2CCustomer BehaviorGen Z

Comments

  • by Molitics Fri Jun 8, 2018 via web

    Very nice article
    Thanks for sharing with us, keep posting.

