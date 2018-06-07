Brands and Social Change: What Young People Want [Infographic]

Business is business, but most people appreciate a brand that also does good in the world. Sometimes that good comes from a product (think LifeStraw), but even brands that create less altruistic products can still have a positive impact.

And that impact can be important to consumers, especially young ones. More than half of young people have purchased a brand or product to show support for an issue the brand represented, and 40% have stopped purchasing because a brand didn't align with their values.

Those stats are based on a report by DoSomething Strategic, the data-driving consultancy arm of DoSomething.org.

The group also created a brand-ethos hierarchy as a road map to help brands figure out how to drive the social change young people are looking for:

Level 1 (the base): All are welcome

Level 2: The brand cares

Level 3: Caring as an integral part of the brand story

Level 4: Engaging for direct impact

Level 5 (top): Living the purpose

Does it make sense for your brand to be part of social change? Check out the infographic to learn more. Tap or click to see a larger version.





