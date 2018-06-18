How Color and Typography Influence Consumers [Animated Infographic]
Earlier we explored how bad data can ruin a campaign. On the other hand, what good is great data if your creative assets don't catch the attention of your audience?
Color and typography are two of the first features people notice in advertising, and those two elements can set the tone for your entire brand.
For example, fonts with serifs give a sense that a brand is established, while sans serif fonts make a brand seem more casual and modern.
That's according to an infographic that explores how consumers view a brand based on its colors and typography—and how marketers can make the best design decisions for their brands.
Check out the full infographic by MDG Advertising:
Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.
One of the most enduring principles of communications is that form and content have got to be compatible. If they don't reinforce one another -- if, in fact, they seem to work at cross purposes -- the effectiveness of the message is compromised. And this animated infographic is a perfect example of a terrible match.
The animation serves no purpose that improves the clarity of the message. In each example, it's a gee-look-what-we-can-do component, not an enhancement of the visual (form) element that improves the understanding of the information (content). It's a designer's dream and a copywriter's nightmare: only a designer would use reverse (white) type on a yellow background at the head of a section about contrast and readability.
So, yes, the information is all worthwhile and proven. Yet, because it's a triumph of form over content (to the detriment of that content), it only gets a "3."