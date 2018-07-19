The Inner Workings of Advertising on Amazon [Infographic]

Amazon is known to millions as a Whole Foods-acquiring, on-demand Cloud-providing, industry-disrupting juggernaut. And although it’s not as well known as an advertising platform right now, that’s changing fast.

Performance advertising software company Nanigans created an infographic that explains what Amazon’s various advertising services are and how brands are using them to serve ads both on Amazon properties and on the open Web.

Amazon is “in a powerful position as an advertiser, ad network, and a marketplace all at once,” the infographic states, noting that it's "on the path to being as ubiquitous as Google AdWords and Facebook Ads Manager."

Advertising options include Amazon Marketing Services (AMS), Amazon Media Group (AMG), and Amazon Publisher Services (APS).

To learn more about the inner workings of Amazon’s ad business, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.





