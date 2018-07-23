Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code WOOHOO »

The Top Five KPIs Online Marketers Should Be Tracking [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
July 23, 2018
Marketers are great at creating spreadsheets and dashboards and reports that track metrics. But more important than how you're looking at your results is what you're looking at.

We track email open rates, Facebook follows, and customer acquisitions, among many other metrics. Those may help us improve our marketing campaigns, but are they really helping us achieve overall marketing and business goals?

Earlier this year, a MarketingProfs article touched on that issue: "The Top 5 KPIs Marketers Need to Measure (And How to Measure and Improve Them)." The information in that article has now been made into a handy infographic by the team at creative content marketing agency Column Five Media.

The graphic explains how to measure five important KPIs, and it offers tips on how to improve each one.

Check out the infographic to make sure you're measuring for marketing success. Just tap or click to view a a larger version.



Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

DataMeasurementMetrics

