Why Email Still Reigns Supreme [Infographic]
Despite all the marketing channels that have emerged in the past two decades, email has succeeded in holding its ground. It remains one of the most effective tools that marketers have to reach both prospects and customers.
How has email withstood the test of time? This interactive infographic by email design and HTML-coding company Email Monks gives eight reasons for email's effectiveness:
1. It drives conversions.
2. Its efforts are measurable.
3. It reaches customers in real-time and can be personalized.
4. It works at every stage of the buyer's journey.
5. Many of its processes can be automated, freeing up marketers' time.
6. It is continually being updated with interactivity and animation.
Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.
Comments
Thanks for the great content! I've always been a big advocate of email marketing and it's great to have something to point out to clients that easily explains why it's so valuable.
Thanks Laura Forer for sharing this article .Its very informative and useful to me..........