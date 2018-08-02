Why Email Still Reigns Supreme [Infographic]

Despite all the marketing channels that have emerged in the past two decades, email has succeeded in holding its ground. It remains one of the most effective tools that marketers have to reach both prospects and customers.

How has email withstood the test of time? This interactive infographic by email design and HTML-coding company Email Monks gives eight reasons for email's effectiveness:

1. It drives conversions.

2. Its efforts are measurable.

3. It reaches customers in real-time and can be personalized.





4. It works at every stage of the buyer's journey.

5. Many of its processes can be automated, freeing up marketers' time.

6. It is continually being updated with interactivity and animation.

